A serious crash requiring LifeForce shut down part of Standifer Gap Road Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, the crash happened on the 9700 block of Standifer Gap Road after 4:00 p.m.
🚨 4:50pm - Units are on scene of a serious crash with multiple injuries in the 9700 block of Standifer Gap Road. Road is shut down.— Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department (@TriCommunityFD) March 8, 2023
LifeForce 4 has landed on the campus of Southern Adventist University for transport of a critical patient.
Air medical was requested to Southern Adventist University's campus in order to respond to the scene, the fire department said.
Authorities ask that motorists keep both scenes clear as they respond to the crash.