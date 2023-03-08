standifer gap rd crash lifeforce

Photo by Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department 

A serious crash requiring LifeForce shut down part of Standifer Gap Road Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, the crash happened on the 9700 block of Standifer Gap Road after 4:00 p.m.

Air medical was requested to Southern Adventist University's campus in order to respond to the scene, the fire department said.

Authorities ask that motorists keep both scenes clear as they respond to the crash.

