Portion of N. Hwy 27 in Chickamauga shut down for bridge replacement

Chickamauga police say North Highway 27 will be down to two lanes at the Chickamauga Creek Bridge at Shaw Industries for the foreseeable future.
The state of Georgia is in the beginning stages of replacing this bridge.
CPD asks motorists and residents to use caution when In the area and to pay attention to road workers.
🚧Traffic Alert: For the foreseeable future, North Highway 27 will be down to 2 lanes at the Chickamauga Creek Bridge at Shaw Industries.🚧— Chickamauga Police Department (@ChickamaugaPD) March 3, 2022
Use caution when In the area and pay attention to road workers! pic.twitter.com/0By0rhJTak