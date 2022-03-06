UPDATE: Firefighters with the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to a serious crash on I-75 just before 4 a.m. on Sunday that has left roadways closed into the evening hours.
🚨 3:45am - Interstate 75 SB is shut down at the Exit 11/Lee Hwy overpass for a serious crash.— Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department (@TriCommunityFD) March 6, 2022
Take alternate route.
Chattanooga Fire crews assisted Tri-Community Fire crews to clear the scene of a crash with entrapment by 5 a.m.
A spokesperson with the VFD says multiple patients were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
Roadways remain closed for cleanup, allowing the Chattanooga Police Department to continue its investigation.
Tri Community crews responded to a series crash on I-75 just before 4 a.m. on Sunday.
PREVIOUS STORY:
Interstate 75 SB has been shut down early Sunday morning at the Exit 11/Lee Hwy overpass.
Tri-Community Volunteer Fire crews are on the scene of a serious crash in this area.
Drivers are asked to take an alternate route until further notice.