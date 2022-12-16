Portion of Highway 153 closed to crash; HCSO deputy involved

UPDATE: The roadway has reopened at this time on Highway 153.
We are working to gather more information on the conditions of those involved in the crash.
PREVIOUS STORY:
A portion of Highway 153 is still closed off as crews work to clear and investigate a crash this afternoon near Target in Hixson.
Just after 2:30 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was involved in a chain-reaction, multi-vehicle accident on Highway 153.
HCSO says the deputy was not injured, and the vehicle only sustained minor damage in the accident.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene working the crash.
Avoid this area at this time.