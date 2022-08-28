A popular golf destination’s club house in Tennessee has been destroyed by a fire that is believed to have started in the kitchen.
Tanasi Country Club’s main building caught fire this weekend and is a total loss according to fire officials on the scene.
The fire, which is believed to have started in an area of the kitchen, spread quickly engulfing the entire property. A quick evacuation of the premises is credited to no injuries.
“At this time we are investigating the fire and believe it to be a result of a kitchen fire.”, said Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis. “While the building is a total loss, we are thankful that all those inside were evacuated quickly and no loss of life occurred”.
Several different local fire agencies responded to the fire to assist Tellico Village Fire Department.