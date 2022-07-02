One of Chattanooga's all-time favorite fireworks and music celebrations that has been around for a long time brought thousands of people to Coolidge Park for the Independence Day weekend. Pops on the River returned Saturday after it was cancelled two years in a row because of COVID.
The visitors drank, danced, and checked out the countless vendors including the new addition of art vendors.
Some visitors were young like Skylar Sisk who talked about what she was most excited about. "Fireworks and water," she said.
Others were older, and of all backgrounds.
Chattanoogan Ruth Kittle said she comes to Pops on the River every year, except the last two years and the cancellation had been a disappointment for her family.
"It killed us. I mean the kids were disappointed. They were crying. They didn't understand," said Kittle.
However, now that it has returned it has deep meaning for Kittle. In a time where the country can be so divided, she talked about how important it is for people to gather and celebrate the freedoms we enjoy today.
"I think people need to take advantage of it. My husband died in December. You don't know what tomorrow is going to bring," she said with tears rolling down her cheeks.
People came from all over to take advantage of Pops on the River. Robert Alehander and Chanda Bebille drove in from Atlanta.
"Different people, different atmosphere, totally different," said Alehander.
"We need to get together and have a good time-it's fun," added Bebille.
Zaznite Vargas and Alex Griner are a couple that came in from Nashville.
"It's such a nice community just scene and everyone is super friendly," said Vargas.
"I got everything we are expecting. Just the community and the music and the fireworks eventually tonight," said Griner.
The day was met with scorching heat, and people cooled off in the Coolidge Park fountain and some even got popsicles that melted in their hands.
However, the heat did not stop the festivities. The best part about this fun filled event was something repeated over and over again by those who stopped by.
"It's free, free free free, people love free, who doesn't love free fireworks and free music?" said Breck Stewart who does the marketing and operations for the ones that threw the event: Chattanooga Presents.
Kittle said the celebration was a time to come together.
"Everybody needs to put our differences aside, everyone needs to be one family," she said.
Organizers said they hope to have Pops on the River again next year.
