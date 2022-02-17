Restaurants across the Tennessee Valley had a great week, and there are no failing scores to report.
But, employees not washing their hands led one restaurant to be just one point away from failing.
Little Caesars on Ringgold Road in Chattanooga scored a 71.
The inspector said that employees were not aware of the employee illness policy at the time of the inspection.
Employees were seen not washing their hands after using the restroom. The inspector noted that employees must wash their hands in the restroom and then again in the kitchen.
Hand sanitizer was being stored with food and food was not covered in the walk in cooler unit.
There was also a soiled personal linen item stored on the prep table seen by the inspector.
It is important to remember a 71 is not a failing score.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym, call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 96 Ooltewah Elementary School (School Building Inspection) 8890 Snowy Owl Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Ooltewah Elementary School (Food Service Establishment Inspection) 8890 Snowy Owl Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Snow Hill Elementary School (Food Service Establishment Inspection) 9042 Career Lane Harrison, TN
- 98 Arby's #7482 8514 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 73 Subway 3713 Ringgold Road A-10 East Ridge, TN
- 100 Loftis Middle School (Food Service Establishment Inspection) 8611 Camp Columbus Road Hixson, TN
- 90 Buddy's Bar-B-Q 619 Camp Jordan Parkway Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Erlanger East Hospital 1751 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Calvin Donaldson Elementary School (School Building Inspection) 926 W 37th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Calvin Donaldson Elementary School (Food Service Establishment Inspection) 926 W 37th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Snow Hill Elementary School (School Building Inspection) 9042 Career Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 100 McConnell Elementary School (Food Service Establishment Inspection) 8629 Columbus Road Hixson, TN
- 100 YMCA Spa 7430 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Taqueria Jalisco-Ania 1639 Rossville Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chao's Mongolian Grill 5726 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Conga Latin Restaurant 26 E Main Street Suite 102 Chattanooga, TN
- 95 AJI Peruvian 5035 Ooltewah Ringgold Road #106 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Taqueria Jalisco-Ania Bar 1639 Rossville Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA Pool 7430 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Sweet Basil Thai Cuisine 5845 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA Spa 7430 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Calvin Donaldson Elementary School (School Buildings Inspection) 926 W 37th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Big Ridge Elementary School (School Buildings Inspection) 5210 Cassandra Smith Road Hixson, TN
- 97 Snow Hill Elementary School (School Buildings Inspection) 9042 Career Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Ooltewah Elementary School (School Buildings Inspection) 8890 Snowy Owl Road Ooltewah, TN
- 97 Wallace A. Smith Elementary School (School Buildings Inspection) 5971 Hunter Road Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Siskin Hospital Spa 1 Siskin Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Girl's Preparatory School (Public Swimming Pools) 205 Island Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Marriott Downtown 2 Carter Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hampton Inn Indoor Pool 74 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 98 McCallie School Pool 2850 Mccallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wallace A. Smith Elementary (Food Service Establishment Inspection) 5971 Hunter Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Allen Elementary School (Food Service Establishment Inspection) 9811 Dallas Hollow Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hotel Bo 901 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Hunter Middle School (Food Service Establishment Inspection) 6810 Lebron Sterchi Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 95 Orange Grove Center Cafeteria 615 Derby Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Siskin Hospital Pool 1 Siskin Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Read House Pool 107 West M L King Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Alex Thai Food & Sushi Bistro 26 E. Main Street Suite 114 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 S.T.E.M. School Chattanooga (Food Service Establishment Inspection) 4501 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Orange Grove Center Cafeteria 615 Derby Street Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Moe's Southwest Grill 5510 Highway 153 Suite A Hixson, TN
- 99 Amigo's 1906 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 86 Alex Thai Food & Sushi Bistro 26 E Main Street Suite 114 Chattanooga, TN
- 89 Orange Grove Center (School Buildings Inspection) 615 Derby Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hampton Inn Continental Breakfast 74 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Mexi Wing IX 6925 Shallowford Road Suite 120 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Your Pie #074 1919 Gunbarrel Road Suite 103 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Hampton Inn 74 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Jersey Mikes Subs 5510 Highway 153 Suite 124 Hixson, TN
- 100 Tasty Heaven Sandwiches 5950 Shallowford Road Suite C Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Nooga Nutrition 7550 E Brainerd Road Suite 117A Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Knights Inn 3655 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Shush Coffee Bar At the Chattanooga Public Library 1001 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cashew LLC 149 River Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The 107 LLC 2255 Center Street Suite 107 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Serenity Childcare II 2001 E Third Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 First Little Friends Childcare 6219 Vance Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Subway #3011 5251 Highway 153 Chattanooga, TN
- 87 China Gourmet 321 Browns Ferry Road Suite A1 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Guthrie's Restaurant 1235 Taft Highway Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Mac's Subs & Fries 1715 Lahugh Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mike's Hole in the Wall 535 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Arby's #901 501 Northgate Mall Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Sweeney's Bar-B-Que 5928 Highway 58 Harrison, TN
- 100 Hungry House 4427 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Salsarita's Hixson 252 Northgate Mall Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 McDonald's #10795 6220 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Seoul 6231 Perimeter Drive Suite 199 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hardee's #42 220 Brown's Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hixson Middle School (Food Service Establishment Inspection) 5681 Old Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Staybridge Suites Pool 1300 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hixson High School 5705 Middle Valley Road Hixson, TN
- 99 Hixson Elementary School (Food Service Establishment Inspection) 5950 Winding Lane Hixson, TN
- 96 Choo Choo Dive Center 3739 Powers Court Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Memorial Hospital Child Care Food 2525 De Sales Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Soddy Daisy Middle School (Food Service Establishment Inspection) 200 Turner Road Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Soddy Daisy Middle School (School Buildings Inspection) 200 Turner Road Daisy, TN
- 98 Memorial Hospital Child Care Food 2525 De Sales Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Hixson Elementary School (School Buildings Inspection) 5950 Winding Lane Hixson, TN
- 100 Staybridge Suites Spa 1300 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 East Lake Academy of Fine Arts School 2700 E 34th Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Soddy Daisy High School (Food Service Establishment Inspection) 618 Sequoyah Access Road Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Hi-Fi Clyde's Chattanooga Bar 122 W Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 East Lake Academy of Fine Arts School (School Buildings Inspection) 2700 34th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Homeplate Bar & Grill of Chattanooga Lounge 5611 Ringgold Road Suite-100 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Ayala's 1832 Taft Highway Signal Mountain, TN
- 99 Soddy Daisy High School (School Buildings Inspection) 618 Sequoyah Access Road Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 Mike's Tavern 5211 Highway 153 Suite 103 Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 The Homeplate Bar & Grill of Chattanooga 5611 Ringgold Road Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hi-Fi Clyde's Chattanooga 122 West Main Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Sonic Drive In 4348 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Subway # 69267 8618 Highway 58 Harrison, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Dave's BBQ 12914 Highway 58 Georgetown, TN
- 91 Sweet Treats by Mammie Carlotta 6725 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Waffle House #2401 7801 E. Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Tanasi Brewing 1510 Riverside Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 87 Sleepyhead Coffee 735 Broad Street Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Home Away From Home 118 Passons Road Chattanooga, TN
- 71 Little Caesars 3728 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Taqueria Elizabeth 3202 Dodds Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 89 Domino's Pizza 8644 E. Brainerd Road Suite B-4 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 4 Seasons Nutrition 3732 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Ankar's Express 5959 Shallowford Road SUite 201 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Scenic City Smoothie 8530 Hixson Pike Suite 110 Hixson, TN
- 95 Farm To Fork Mobile Unit 745 Scruggs Road Ringgold, GA
- 100 Lakesite Nutrition 8513 Hixson Pike Suite D Hixson, TN
- 99 Fit + Meals 6231 Perimeter Drive Suite 213 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tennessee Baptist Children's Home 6623 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 80 East Ridge Residence Kitchen 1417 N Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Astec 4101 Jerome Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Molcajete Mexican Restaurant 6231 Perimeter Drive Suite 127 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 La Quinta Inn & Suites Pool 5000 New Country Drive Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 311 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Courtyard By Marriott Downtown 200 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Hilton Garden Inn 2343 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn and Suites Pool 434 Chestnut Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Hilton Garden Inn 2343 Shallowford Village Drove Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Residence Inn Pool 215 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Middle Valley Elementary School (Food Service Establishment Inspection) 1609 Thrasher Pike Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Loftis Middle School (School Building Inspection) 8611 Columbus Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Holiday Inn Express Indoor Pool 440 M L King Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hixson Middle School (School Buildings Inspection) 5681 Old Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 99 St. Nicholas School (Food Service Establishment Inspection) 7525 Min Tom Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Gold's Gym Pool (Downtown) 210 West 4th Street Suite 600 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Country Inn & Suites 3725 Modern Industries Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Alexian Village 437 Alexian Way Signal Mountain, TN
- 95 McConnell Elementary School (School Buildings Inspection) 8629 Columbus Road Hixson, TN
- 100 St Nicholas School (School Buildings Inspection) 7525 Min Tom Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Middle Valley Elementary School (School Buildings Inspection) 1609 Thrasher Pike Hixson, TN
- 98 Gold's Gym 210 West 4th Street Suite 600 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Zaxby's # 66105 8884 Old Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Mountain Oaks Wedding events & Catering 9508 Church Street Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Garden Plaza @ Greenbriar Cove 4586 Forsythia Way Ooltewah, TN
- 98 McAlister's Deli 2288 Gunbarrel Road Suite 124 Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Hixson High School 5705 Middle Valley Pike Hixson, TN
Bradley County
- 91 Juicy Seafood Bar 138 Paul Huff Parkway NW Cleveland, TN
- 94 Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers 688 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 80 McAlister's Deli 708 Paul Huff Parkway NW Cleveland, TN
- 97 Juicy Seafood 138 Paul Huff Parkway NW Cleveland, TN
- 92 McDonald's 4095 Georgetown Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Subway #24065 104 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Wendy's 2390 McGrady Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Wendy's 1010 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Whirlpool Kitchen 2525 Benton Pike Cleveland, TN
- 95 Sonic Drive-In #4041 3115 Waterlevel Highway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Raider Pool 350 Central Avenue Cleveland, TN
- 96 Knights Inn 2421 Georgetown Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Ohh Yeah Fitness Spa 201 Keith Street SW Unit 10 Cleveland, TN
- 97 Krystal CLV001 2510 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 72 Mrs. Winner's 2487 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 97 Wendy's 401 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Two Brothers Burgers 2310 Springplace Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Little Caesar's Pizza 2350 Red Food Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 The Shak Drive-In 3460 Waterlevel Highway Cleveland, TN
- 97 Pupuseria Marelyn #2 3375 Waterlevel Highway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Bliss Luxury Salon & Spa 4020 Ocoee Street N Cleveland, TN
- 99 Salsarita's Fresh Mexican Grill 694 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 98 Taco Bell #033295 946 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 97 Jordan's Barbeque 910 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Xochi's Tiny Kitchen 1498 Stuart Road NE Cleveland, TN
- 95 Sonic Drive-In #3885 390 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 91 Red Roof Inn 156 James Asbury Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
Catoosa County
- 93 Del Taco 526 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 93 Wendy's (Battlefield Parkway) 401 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 94 Hampton Inn 6875 Battlefield Parkway Ringgold, GA
- 99 Hardee's (Alabama Highway) 5486 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
- 95 Taco Bell (Alabama Highway) 5422 Alabama Highway Unit 4682 Ringgold, GA
- 99 Golden Corral 760 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Georgia Winery 6469 Battlefield Parkway Ringgold, GA
- 97 Waffle House (Highway 41) 592 11292 Highway 41 Ringgold, GA
- 100 Holiday Inn Express 38 Vining Circle Ringgold, GA
- 96 Thatcher's BBQ 2929 Highway 41 Ringgold, GA
- 100 Springhill Suites by Marriott 155 General Lee Street Ringgold, GA
- 90 Springhill Suites by Marriott (Continental Breakfast) 155 General Lee Street Ringgold, GA
- 93 Subway #11333 6993 Nashville Street Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 96 Los 3 Amigos II 12553 N Main Street Front Trenton, GA
Murray County
- 89 Pizza King 500 S Third Avenue Suite O Chatsworth, GA
- 96 Pizza Hut 430 US Highway 411 South Chatsworth, GA
- 96 Subway -- Chatsworth 401 S Third Avenue Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 97 The Crushed Tomato 111 E LaFayette Square LaFayette, GA
- 100 The Goat 96 Fieldstone Court Rock Spring, GA
- 100 Los Guerrero's 1103 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Pleasant Grove Elementary School 2725 Cleveland Highway Dalton, GA
- 88 Waffle House #1128 2505 E Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA
- 88 The Local Restaurant 3001 E Walnut Avenue Suite B Dalton, GA
- 100 Nutricion Completa 732 Riverbend Road Dalton, GA
- 99 Red Wolfe Grill 320 Wolfe Street Cohutta, GA
- 92 Ann's Place 2499 Abutment Road Dalton, GA
- 99 Bruster's Ice Cream 1307 Dug Gap Road Dalton, GA
- 99 Retro Bowl, LLC 302 Red Cross Drive Dalton, GA
- 97 Gondolier Pizza 900 S Thornton Avenue Dalton, GA
- 98 Burger King #23692 900 S Thornton Avenue Dalton, GA