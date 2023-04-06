It was an overall good week for most Tennessee Valley restaurants.
One restaurant in Hamilton County received a failing score—Dunkin Donuts on Ringgold Road got a 69.
Inspectors saw employees not properly washing their hands and management not taking the employee illness policy into account.
According to inspectors, the restaurant was out of sanitizer, and there were no paper towels at the hand sink.
They also reported sausage not being held at a proper hot temperature, an unlabeled spray bottle, and some dirty non-food contact surfaces.
Other observations included drainage from an ice bin draining onto the floor and a lack of managerial control.
If you have questions about a restaurant, hotel, pool, or gym—call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 98 Choo Choo Drive Center 3739 Powers Court Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga State 4501 Amnicola Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Athena Inn 2201 Park Dr. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Mean Mug Coffeehouse South 114 Main W. St. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Cook Out 5001 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Crumbl Cookies 8021 E. Brainerd Rd. Ste. 103 Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Alimentari 801 Pine St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sunnyside Cup 617 Signal Mtn. Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bojangles #982 4417 Hwy. 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Track End Restaurant 3435 Amnicola Hwy. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 98 La Altena II 8644 E. Brainerd Rd. Ste. 120 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tastee King Donuts 4627 Hwy. 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Rice Boxx 3600 Hixson Pike 104 Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 97 The Market at the Westin 801 Pine St. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 99 Brown Bag 1924 Gunbarrel Rd. Ste. 110 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Lobby Bar @ The Westin 801 Pine St. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 El Meson 248 Northgate Mall Rd. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Clean Eatz 1414 Jenkins Rd. Ste. 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Cracker Barrel #610 8852 Old Lee Hwy. Ooltewah, TN
- 92 Choo Choo BBQ 3951 B Ringgold Rd. East Ridge, TN
- 100 Stone Cup Café 208 Frazier Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 85 Slicks 309 E. Main St. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Comfort Inn & Suites Indoor Pool 3117 Parker Ln. Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Mean Mug Coffeehouse North 205 Manufacturer’s Ste. 109 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Fiesta Mexicana 4201 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Rumors 3884 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 94 Waffle House #661 8912 Old Lee Hwy. Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Sushi City 6921 Hwy. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 99 Pizza Hut #37626 5920 Main St. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Starbucks Northshore 20 Cherokee Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Real Roots Café 607 N. Market St. Ste. 103 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Little Tokyo Express 4516 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 97 Pelican’s Snoballs 5830 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Comfort Inn & Suites 3117 Parker Ln. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taco Bell #029046 9210 Lee Hwy Ooltewah, TN
- 93 Covenant Transport Co. Snack Bar 400 Birmingham Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Comfort Inn & Suites Continental Breakfast 3117 Parker Ln. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Starbucks #63196 5513 Hwy. 153 Ste. 101 Hixson, TN
- 100 The Catering Companies 6727 Heritage Business Ct. Ste. 119 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 IMAX Theater 201 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Subway 2206 E. 23rd St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tienda La Antigua 199 River St. Ste. B Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Asian Kitchen 8142 E. Brainerd Rd. Ste. 108 Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 96 Number One Chinese Restaurant 10161 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN (follow-up)
- 99 Shuford’s BBQ 11320 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Wildflower Tea Shop & Apothecary 1423 Market St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sourdough Cuppa Joe 6707 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 69 Dunkin Donuts #355824 6208-A Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Oatmeal Experience 14 Pryor Drive Ste. 417 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Twisted Whiskers Coffee Mobile Unit 8425 Dakota Sky Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Kena’s Cajun Kitchen (mobile) 2304 Elmendorf St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wings Top Tots (mobile) 5704 Marlin Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Laughing Koffin 1414 Jenkins Rd. Ste. 121 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Portofinos Greek Italian Restaurant 6511 Ringgold Rd. East Ridge, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Monkey Town Brewing Chattanooga 724 Ashland Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Anomaly Oddstory Brewing Company 1604 Central Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Hana Steak and Sushi 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Courtyard By Marriot Downtown 200 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 94 R & N Irie Jamaican Cuisine 3224 Dayton Blvd. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 98 Wendy’s 5596 Hixson Pike. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hardee’s 6305 Ringgold Rd. East Ridge, TN
- 100 Tennessee Aquarium #1 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Be Caffeinated 14 W. Kent St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Soho Hibachi 5510 Hwy. 153 Ste. 120 Hixson, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Chili’s Grill & Bar #846 408 Market St. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Firehouse Subs 6408-C Ringgold, Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 El Meson 248 Northgate Mall Dr. Ste. 114 Hixson, TN
- 94 Chattanooga High Center for Creative Arts 1301 Dallas Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Travelodge 2361 Shallowford Village Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Tazikis 432 Market St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Annoor Academy of Chattanooga 2533 Gunbarrel Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Moes’ Southwestern Grill 1820 Gunbarrel Rd. Ste. 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Taqueria Azteca 3920 Ringgold Rd. Ste. H Chattanooga, TN
- 100 London Bridge Child Care (food) 1542 Pin Oak Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Family Traditions Tattoo and Piercing 5630 Hwy Suite G and H Hixson, TN
- 100 MC Aesthetics 5591 Hwy 153 Ste. 156 Hixson, TN
- 100 Chatter Box Café 6801 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Homewood Suites 2250 Center St. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 99 Little Kings and Queens CDC 5342 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Taqueria Rayo 3027 Dayton Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Mexiville Mexican Restaurant 809 Market St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Goodfellas Pizzeria 1208 King St. Ste. 105 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Wingate Inn 7312 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Mexiville Mexican Restaurant Lounge 809 Market St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Studio 222 50 E. Main St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taco Bell #029034 5439 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 100 Home Town Inn 222 W. Sequoyah Access Rd. Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Chuck E. Cheese’s #969 22 Northgate Park Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Kay Boak Tattoo 715 Cherry St. Ste. 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Woodspring Suites 7710 Lee Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Inked Expressions North 123 Frazier Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Painted Lady Tattoo Parlor 29 Patten Pkwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Sailor’s Den 6237 Vance Rd. Ste. 6 Chattanooga, TN
- 93 America’s Best Inn 7717 Lee Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Best Western Heritage Inn 7641 Lee Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Spice Trail 850 Market St. Ste. 106 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Temple Painter Tattoo 2311 E. Main St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Monarch Body Piercing 1155 E. Main St. Ste. 105 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dancing Goat Tattoo 1401 Williams St. Ste. 150 Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Motel 6 7705 Lee Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Comfort Inn Hotel 2420 Williams St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 High Brow 3800 St. Elmo Ave. Ste. 121 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 A New Look 1265 Market St. Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 98 YMCA Hot Tub 220 Urbane Rd. Cleveland, TN
- 97 La Cabana Tex-Mex Restaurant 8666 Hiwassee St. Charleston, TN
- 98 YMCA indoor pool 220 Urbane Rd. Cleveland, TN
- 94 DBA Peachy Juice Bar 215 Keith St. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 99 Willie’s 7701 N. Lee Hwy. Cleveland, TN
- 97 Hardee’s—Charleston 1651 Lauderdale Memorial Hwy. Charleston, TN (follow-up)
- 99 American Legion Post 81 (bar & kitchen) 227 James Asbury Dr. Cleveland, TN
- 92 CBC Bar 185 E. Inman St. Cleveland, TN
- 100 Kang’s Boba House 2221 N. Ocoee St. Cleveland, TN
- 89 CBC Cleveland Kitchen 185 E. Inman St. Cleveland, TN
- 98 Tiger Tea 160 Old Mouse Creek Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 VFW 2598 3370 Ocoee St. N. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Unity Center Kitchen 685 Benton Pike Cleveland, TN
- 98 Inman Street Coffee House 437 Inman W. St. Cleveland, TN
- 98 Farmhouse Restaurant 2260 Harrison Pike Cleveland, TN
- 96 Waffle House #913 113 James Asbury NW. Dr. Cleveland, TN
- 79 Kentucky Fried Chicken 2325 McGrady Dr. SE. Cleveland, TN
- 98 Salvation Army Kitchen 437 Inman W. St. Cleveland, TN
- 89 Wendy’s 401 Stuart Rd. Cleveland, TN
- 99 Westmore Church Kitchen 2440 Legacy Pkwy. Nw. Cleveland, TN
- 97 Mash & Hops 168 1st St. NW. St. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Jason Beavers Tattoo Studio 470 Central Ave. NW. Unit A Cleveland, TN
- 93 Popeyes Restaurant 847 Callen Ln. NW. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 94 Olive Garden #1893 4499 Keith NW. St. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
Catoosa County
- 96 Hampton Inn 6875 Battlefield Pkwy. Ringgold, GA
- 90 Econo Lodge Inn and Suites (Tourist) 2120 Lafayette Rd. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Royal Inn 2884 Lafayette Rd. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 94 2A Wings 1014 Battlefield Pkwy. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 95 Hampton Inn (Pool) 6875 Battlefield Pkwy. Ringgold, GA
- 100 North Georgia Community YMCA Food & Fun Kitchen 1733 Battlefield Pkwy. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
- 96 Rafael’s Italian Restaurant 13473 N. Main St. Trenton, GA
- 95 Smalltown Energy Spot 12306 S. Main St. Trenton, GA
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 93 Los Potros Mexican Restaurant 201 Lee Ave. Chickamauga, GA
Whitefield County
- 100 Infini-Tea Boba & Ramen Shop 825 Chattanooga Ave. Ste. 9 Dalton, GA
- 100 Top It Off Ice Cream 825 Chattanooga Ave. Ste. 10 Dalton, GA