It was a wonderful week for most restaurants in the Tennessee Valley.
However, one local gym failed when the inspector found things missing from the pool.
Fitness 1440 Dalton LLC scored a 66.
The inspector said the pool water was not being tested properly, and they must test the pH and chlorine twice a day.
The chlorine level was found too low, they must keep the spa closed until the chlorine level is up.
At the pool skimmers and spa jets were missing several parts. The flow meter also needs replaced.
The fitness center did not have the appropriate chlorine test kit.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 96 The Haven at Commons Park Spa 7477 Commons Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 86 Mill Run Pool 8382 Mitchell Mill Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Crooked Creek HOA 7955 Bridal Brook Court Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 These Girls Cook 6331 East Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Signal Mountain Golf & Country Club 809 James Boulevard Signal Mountain, TN
- 98 Newk’s Eatery #1176 2380 Lifestyle Way Unit 120 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Red Bank Community Wading Pool 3620 Tom Weathers Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Signal Mountain Pool Concessions 1111 Ridgeway Avenue Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Red Bank-White Oak Mun. Pool 3620 Tom Weathers Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Signal Mountain Pool 1111 Ridgeway Avenue Signal Mountain, TN
- 98 Black Creek Club 4700 Cummings Cove Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Uncle Larry’s Restaurant 736 MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Green Room 1501 Long Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Genesis House of Tea 6178 Adamson Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Blue Bird Row Apartments 1348 Passenger Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Read House Hotel 107 West MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Canyons Community Assn. 588 Clear Canyon Drive Hixson, TN
- 100 Sweet Angel Cakes 6331 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 American Cheesecakes 6331 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Frontgate Subdivision 8422 Frontgate Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Ridgeside Apartments 6320 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Slicks Bar 309 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Royal Harbour Homeowners Association Royal Club Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 94 Sweet Bay Apartments Pool 3623 Fountain Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 96 The Champion’s Club 7502 Snow Hill Road Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Quality Inn Pool 4833 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Passenger Flats 1362 Passenger Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Waterhaven HOA Pool 2600 Waterhaven Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Haven at Commons Park Pool 7477 Commons Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Seven Lakes Pool 8658 Seven Lakes Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Walnut Run Outdoor Pool 8768 Walnut Leaf Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Integra Vistas 151 Integra Vistas Drive Hixson, TN
- 100 The Arbors at Signal 751 Runyan Drive Chattanoga, TN
- 98 Signal Mountain Golf & Country Club 809 James Boulevard Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Ashford Villas 2209 Ashford Villa Circle Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hampton on the Lake Pool 7801 Snow Hill Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Rustic Village North 4616 Sunflower Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Red Bank Community Wading Pool 3620 Tom Weathers Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Signal Mountain Wading Pool 111 Ridgeway Avenue Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 The Shallowford Apartment Pool 7510 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Frontgate Subdivision 8422 Frontgate Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 92 Hampton Inn Indoor Pool 74 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn and Suites Pool 434 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Waffle House #714 3805 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Common House 1517 Mitchell Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Starbucks #58910 4503 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Hampton Inn Outdoor Pool 74 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Montclair E. Homeowners Association 800 Reads Lake Road 310 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Common House 1517 Mitchell Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Baylor School 171 Baylor School Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Laurel Ridge Apartments Pool 4715 Bonny Oaks Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sweeney’s Bar-B-Que Bar 5928 Highway 58 Harrison, TN
- 100 Courtyard by Marriott Downtown 200 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Lomenacque Apartments Pool 4145 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Choo Choo Dive Center 3739 Powers Court Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Best Western Royal Inn 3644 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Cumberland Youth Foundation 1505 Moore Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Residence Inn Pool 215 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Pinnacle Condominium Pool 1131 Stringers Ridge Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Spring Creek Gardens Apartments Pool 950 Spring Creek Road East Ridge, TN
- 100 Westin Hotel Pool 801 Pine Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 317 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chambliss Center Children’s Home 315 Gillespie Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Moccasin Bend Golf Club LLC 381 Moccasin Bend Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Saint Ives Pool 11 Ridgerock Drive Signal Mountain, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Warner Park Pool 1101 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Ashwood HOA 2306 Laurelton Creek Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tony’s Pasta Shop 212 High Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Legacy at Elements 7310 Standifer Gap Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Firebox Grill 7025 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Signature Oaks Homeowners Association 7711 Signature Parkway Hixson, TN
- 99 Beni’s Cubano 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard #303 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Village of Ashwood Community Pool 2400 Baskette Way Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Balwin Park HOA 1207 Neyland Circle Hixson, TN
- 100 Red Robin Bar 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 317 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hunters Point-Pool 7401 Allemande Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 La Quinta Inn & Suites Pool 6650 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 88 Meridian at Hamilton Place Pool #1 7301 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Country Inn & Suites 3725 Modern Industries Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Winterview Condominium Swimming Pool 522-G Winterview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 98 1400 Chestnut Apartments 1400 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Villas at Oakcrest 7255 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Trails of Signal Mountain Pool 3535 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Ramsgate 6180 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Creek Bend Villag 5011 Redvine Way Hixson, TN
- 100 Starbucks 6053 Artesian Circle Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Volkswagen Paint Shop 8001 Volkswagen Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Boccaccia Ristorante Italiano 3077 S Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Volkswagen Das Café 7469 Volkswagen Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Volkswagen Main Café 8001 Volkswagen Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 MC Aesthetics 5591 Highway 153 Suite 156 Hixson, TN
- 100 3D Brows & Lashes 5035 Hixson Pike Suite 113 Hixson, TN
- 100 Sick Boys Ink 5139 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Skin & Brow Room Hixson 4703 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Dietschvision Tattoo Gallery 5434 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 The Grimoire 3904 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Snow Days Shaved Ice 6238 Rivoli Drive Apartment 302 Hixson, TN
- 100 Oxford Townhomes Pool 880 Wellstone Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hurricane Creek Rec Area Pool 615 Hurricane Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 One Northshore Condo Pool 200 Manufacturers Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Village At Greenway 605 Wilshire Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 TownePlacde Suites 7010 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Windridge Apartments 1175 Pineville Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Northshore Heights Pool 1312 Carrington Way Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Holiday Inn Express Indoor Pool 440 M L King Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Residence Inn Pool 2340 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hayden Place Pool 298 Acorn Oaks Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 86 Quality Inn 6700 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 80 Veranda @ The Ridge Apartments Pool
- 100 Elks Lodge #91 1067 Graysville Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn 1920 Hamill Road Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Holiday Inn Express Indoor Pool 440 M L King Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Holiday Inn Express 440 W M L King Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Oxford Townhomes Pool 880 Wellstone Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 82 Church’s Chicken 3816 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Windridge Apartments 1175 Pineville Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 New Castle Square Apartments #2 5700 Roper Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Heritage Green Subdivision 811 Julian Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 La Quinta Inn & Suites Pool 5000 New Country Drive Hixson, TN
- 100 Village at Greenway 605 Wilshire Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 One Northshore Condo Pool 200 Manufacturers Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn 1920 Hamill Road Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 92 Holiday Inn Express Pool 4355 Holiday Inn Express Way Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 83 Tinsley Park Pool Kenneth Tinsley Park Cleveland, TN
- 98 OK Magueys II Bar 3836 Candies Creek Lane NW Cleveland, TN
- 85 Econo Lodge 2655 Westside Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 75 OK Maguey II 3836 Candies Creek Lane NW Cleveland, TN
- 96 Brooke’s Edge Pool 3925 Adkisson Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Quality Inn Pool 153 James Asbury Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 88 Catch Bar & Grill 233 Inman E Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 86 Baymont Inn Pool 360 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 90 Lost Boys Tattoo Co. 2501 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 89 True 201 Keith Street SW Suite 79 Cleveland, TN
- 100 Kona Ice of Dalton 3218 Little John Circle SE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 The Ramp Kitchen 410 Urbane NE Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 86 Oak Spring Pool 3440 Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 98 Double L’s Catering 4717 Blue Springs Road SE Cleveland, TN
- 96 Super 8 Motel Pool 163 Bernham Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Spooney’s 730 Inman Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Dandelion’s Medical Spalon & Boutique 211 1st Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 97 The Press 168B 1st Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Chipotle Mexican Grill 4482 Ellis Circle NW Cleveland, TN
- 98 Hampton Inn Pool 4355 Frontage Road Cleveland, TN
- 94 Clarion Inn Pool 185 James Asbury Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Cleveland Community Center Pool 1334 Church Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Super 8 Motel Pool 163 Bernham Drive Cleveland, TN
- 92 Holiday Inn Express Pool 4355 Holiday Inn Express Way Cleveland, TN
- 76 The Pointe at Westland Pool 2005 Westland Drive SW Cleveland, TN
- 84 Peach Tree Pointe Pool 150 Peach Tree Pointe Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 96 Brookes Edge Pool 3925 Adkisson Drive Cleveland, TN
- 99 True Bar 201 Keith Street SW Suite 79 Cleveland, TN
- 99 El Dorado Mobile Unit 2285 Springplace Road SE Cleveland, TN
- 84 True 201 Keith Street SW Suite 79 Cleveland, TN
- 88 Spooney’s 730 Inman Street Cleveland, TN
- 98 Panda Express 4475 Ellis Circle NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 The Diving Mouse 201 Keith Street Suite 31 SW Cleveland, TN
- 100 Permanent Cosmetics by Ginger 201 Keith Street SW 54 Cleveland, TN
- 79 Forest Grove Apartments Pool 2350 Blackburn Road Cleveland, TN
- 97 Inman Street Coffee House 437 Inman W Street Cleveland, TN
- 99 Fork and Spoon 260 Broad Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 73 Japanese Hibachi Express 2350 Spring Creek Boulevard NE Cleveland, TN
- 100 The Wilted Rose Tattoo Parlor 2522 Keith Street Suite 2 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
Catoosa County
- 96 National Healthcare Center 2403 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 95 Burger King (Battlefield Parkway) #2585 831 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 97 Bailey’s BBQ 5540 Highway 41 Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 96 Wendy’s 50 Crimson Drive Trenton, GA
- 91 Guthries 5404 136 Highway P.O. Box 133 Trenton, GA
- 92 Thatcher’s Barbeque and Grille 12366 S Main Street Front Trenton, GA
- 92 Huddle House 4980 W 136 Highway Trenton, GA
Murray County
- 100 Cohutta Springs Youth Camp 1181 Cohutta Springs Road Crandall, GA
- 100 411 River Rest 10654 Highway 411 South Chatsworth, GA
- 96 Cohutta Springs Seventh Day Adventist Center Food Service 1175 Cohutta Springs Road Crandall, GA
- 100 Cohutta Springs Life Center Pool 1175 Cohutta Springs Road Crandall, GA
- 96 Cohutta Springs Youth Camp 1181 Cohutta Springs Road Crandall, GA
- 92 China Wok 502 G.I. Maddox Parkway Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Budget Inn 1279 Highway 411 S Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Fort Mountain State Park 181 Fort Mountain State Park Road Chatsworth, GA
- 99 Global Youth Ministry 40 Blackhawk Trail Chatsworth, GA
- 94 Super 8 613 S Third Avenue Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Los Magueys 3359 Highway 411 North Chatsworth, GA
- 100 River Rest Campground 10654 Highway 411 South Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Super Burrito Mexican Grill 318 N Third Avenue Chatsworth, GA
- 100 The Overlook Inn 9440 Highway 52 Chatsworth, GA
- 98 The Overlook Inn 9440 Highway 52 Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 96 Creag 32 Clubhouse Lane Rising Fawn, GA
- 100 Camp Adahi Pool 125 Camp Adahi Road Cloudland, GA
Whitfield County
- 66 Fitness 1440 Dalton LLC 816 Walnut Square Boulevard Suite B Dalton, GA
- 96 Dalton/Whitfield Senior Center 302 Cappes Street Dalton, GA
- 96 Fitness 1440 Dalton 816 Walnut Square Boulevard Suite B Dalton, GA
- 99 Raspas Idaly 3451 Cleveland Highway Dalton, GA
- 100 Jefferson’s Dalton 200 N Hamilton Street Dalton, GA
- 99 Raspas Idaly (Base) 1826 Wendell Street Dalton, GA
- 100 Ice Castle 2514 E Walnut Avenue Suite 1 Dalton, GA