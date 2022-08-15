The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help with identifying two people suspected of vandalism and theft at an elementary school.
The sheriff’s office says the two people pictured with this story are accused of theft and vandalism at the playground of South Polk Elementary School on Friday evening.
If you have any information about this case, please call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 423-338-4540 or send a private message through the agency’s official Facebook page.
