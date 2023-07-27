The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of alleged animal abuse at a mobile home park in the Old Fort area following several complaints by residents and others in the community.
"It's senseless. We've offered to help. She's able to take care of them, she just didn't," said Tisha Dills.
Former Polk County resident Tisha Dills say deputies have been called out to the area multiple times after finding four dogs in bad conditions over the past couple of months.
A neighbor was able to successfully rescue one of the dogs, but unfortunately it was too late.
"Until the other day the dog couldn't even stand up. That one has passed. The other three are still in her care for some reason. I don't know why they haven't taken any other animals from her, because they weren't in very good shape either," said Dills.
Polk County is following up on this investigation. The county does not have animal control or an animal shelter.