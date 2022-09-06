Two men were arrested in Polk County in relation to child sex crimes Tuesday.
The Polk County Police Department confirmed that 23-year-old Zydrick K. Mitchell and 42-year-old Joey L. Turner were arrested after separate search warrants were executed in the area.
Turner has been charged with 45 counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children, one count of Possession of Methamphetamine, and one count of Tools for the Commission of a Crime.
Mitchell has been charged with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children, two counts of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, one count of Possession of Marijuana, one count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, one count of Possession of Cocaine, one count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, one count of Possession of Methamphetamine, one count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, and one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.
The Polk County Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Patrol Division worked with Homeland Security Investigations and the Polk County Drug Task Force to bring the men into custody.