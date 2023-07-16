featured
Polk County Road crews begin construction Thursday, July 20th
Delano Rd will be closed to through-traffic from Hwy 411 to Needle Eye Ln on Thursday, July 20th for culvert replacement.
Crews say there will be no access to Needle Eye Ln (Delano Community Farm Market) from the Hwy 411 side.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes as crews prepare the roadway for paving.
