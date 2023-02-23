Polk County High School begins construction on barn for FFA program

Construction has started at Polk County High School on a space for a barn for the school's FFA program.
PCHS says a couple of years ago, a dream list of things that Polk County FFA - Tennessee
wanted to see happen in their program was shared.
On that list, at the top, was a livestock facility, or a barn in simpler terms.
Organizers explain that the thought behind it was that the program offers large animal science, and that it be great if the school could have animals on campus, whether sometimes or always, that the students can see, touch, and learn from. Or perhaps, even a place to keep show animals.
After meetings with school board members, a discussion with the advisory council, looking at plans, and more discussion, the program decided to move forward with the idea when the time was right.
Lucky for the school, there was some grant money in place that could satisfy this need for the school.
At the end of last school year, the decision had been made to build a facility this year. Rough plans were drawn up, a location was chosen, and the bidding process began.
In December, the builder was selected from the mix. Upon meeting with him in January, the school realized that the location was not ideal, plans shifted, and the program needed to find someone to move some dirt.
The dirt work began last Wednesday and concluded on Friday. It was a very fast, well done job.
The school thanks Tim Rymer and Tim Rymer Construction
(and those that had a hand in getting this finished so fast) for a job well done!