Out of the 95 counties in Tennessee, Polk County had the most findings for areas that need improvement from the state comptroller's office annual audit report.
The Tennessee Comptroller's Office released its annual audit report of Polk County government Wednesday and noted many areas that need improvement.
There were 14 findings, and six of those were reported in 2021.
A few included the Office of Director of Schools having deficiencies in budget operations, the Office of Director of Accounts and Budgets general ledger payroll liability accounts not being reconciled, and payroll tax deposits to the Internal Revenue Service were not properly reported.
"Repeat findings are always a concern for our office because we've told them there is an issue and recommended a way to fix the problem, but either there was unwillingness or an inability to correct it," John Dunn said.
According to the comptroller's website, these audits aim to ensure financial integrity.
John Dunn with the Tennessee Comptroller's Office said one of the findings had been repeated over the last 11 annual audits and has not been addressed.
It is how Polk County handles its highway department's financial activities.
"The highway department financial function should really be done under the general government, under the general finance department, but yet they have kept those two functions separate for years despite state statute they've accepted saying they would merge those two functions," Dunn said.
In the newest report, the Office of Circuit and General Sessions Courts Clerk was flagged for using a signature stamp to sign checks and not reviewing a list of voided transactions, but that's not all.
"The operations of circuit clerks and the general session courts clerk office are being investigated by our office. If anything, there is proven, we will issue those findings in a separate report," Dunn said.
Dunn could not share any other information regarding the investigation.
Other findings from the latest report feature the Office of Trustee, the Office of Director of Schools, and the Sheriff's Office.
"Polk County's audit basically shows us that there is a lot of work to do. Most of that work is relatively simple and the fact that the folks in charge of the financial function, the accounting functions in the county just need to do a better job of paying attention to the details," Dunn said.
Response and corrective action plans regarding the findings from management can be found on pages 213 - 229.
Click here for the full audit.
Local 3 reached out to the different offices about the findings.
The Office of Trustee claims their finding was taken care of.
The Office of Director of Schools, Sheriff, and Circuit and General Sessions Courts Clerk was not available for comment.
We are still awaiting a statement from the Office of Accounts and Budget.