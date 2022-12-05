The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to solve a case from 2020.
Authorities say Benny Locke from the Benton Station Community was killed two years ago, but need more information.
On December 11, 2020, Locke's family reported him missing, as well as his vehicle.
Detectives found Locke's cell phone was last used on December 7, and found footage of him at the Dollar General in Ocoee.
His truck was found one week later on Sloan Gap Road.
Over a month later, on January 18, 2021, his body was found off an embankment on Athens Road.
Police determined the cause of death was homicide, but say since Locke was a very private person, they need the public's help to find out more information.
They ask if this timeline helps you remember any information, give them a call at 423-338-4540. You can stay anonymous.