341453557_526145549498657_8361871575485115965_n.jpg

The Polk County Road Dept was pleased to report the Smyrna Rd Federal Safety Grant project is complete this weekend.

Post by Polk County Road Dept.

Updates include widening the crossing to 22 feet, changing the road profile, signage and an asphalt overlay.

The department said to look for more upcoming grant project announcements as they continue “Working to build a better Polk County”.

Tags

Recommended for you