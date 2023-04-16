The Polk County Road Dept was pleased to report the Smyrna Rd Federal Safety Grant project is complete this weekend.
Polk Co. Road Dept. updateson Smyrna Rd Federal Safety Grant project
- Jordan Rudzinski
-
-
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
