Polk Co. Circuit Court Clerk employees paid more than $100k for time not worked

An investigation by Tennessee Comptroller's Office found that employees within the Polk County Circuit Court Clerk's office received wages and county-paid benefits for time not worked.
The amount totaled to more than $123,000. The investigation found that the clerk allowed multiple employees to submit timesheets claiming 40 hours per week but the clerk regularly gave employees one day off each week.
“The Polk County Circuit Court Clerk should also discontinue the use of signature stamps in the office,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “A signature stamp of a Polk County judge was improperly used by the clerk’s office on two expungement orders. Internal controls over the use of signature stamps are inherently weak, and state law does not provide authority for their use.”
The clerk also closed the office for one hour during lunch each weekday prior to January 2022.
At the direction of the clerk, the employees only regularly worked 28 hours per week.
40 hours (reported hours) – 8 hours (one day off) – 4 hours (lunch off clock) = 28 hours
The county’s personnel policy states that a full-time employee must work at least 32 hours per week, and is required to receive annual leave, sick leave, compensatory time, and an option for insurance coverage by the county.
The Comptroller’s investigative report describes all of the benefits received but not earned.
The amounts of these benefits are:
- Time Not Worked $27,024.44
- Unsupported Comp Time $1,943.51
- Annual Leave Taken $358.75
- Sick Leave Taken $347.05
- Insurance Provided $93,391.91
Total $123,065.66
Seven circuit court clerk employees also improperly received a total of 108.92 of service credits with the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System, and working only 28 hours per week, they were not entitled to receive full-time service credits with TCRS.
To view the investigative report, go to tncot.cc/doireports.