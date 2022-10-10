A man who serves as a policy advisor for current Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp was arrested last week and charged with DUI, according to the Collegedale Police Department.
Thursday night, a Collegedale police officer stopped a vehicle in the 9400 block of Apison Pike Thursday night, Oct. 6 under suspicion of DUI.
The driver was identified as Walter Davis Lundy. He was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of an open container of alcohol, and refusal of implied consent.
Lundy was taken to the Hamilton County Jail and given a $1500 bond. His court date has been set for November 30, 2022, in Collegedale.