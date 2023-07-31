Police are still working to identify a woman caught on CVS surveillance video with a missing teen in LaFayette, Georgia on Friday.
 
The LaFayette Police Department says 14-year-old Graycie Millard was reported missing at 8:13 a.m. that morning, but believe she may have gone missing around 1:23 a.m.
 
Her parents say they realized their daughter was missing on July 27th after leaving the Abbington Apartments late that evening where she was staying the night with a friend. 
 
Police say the teen has been ruled a runaway, which does not qualify the case for an Amber Alert. However, she has been entered into the nationwide database for law enforcement as missing. 
 
Graycie Millard Timeline
Her parents say the teen has been spotted several places in LaFayette and Fort Oglethorpe since the report was made - including a CVS Pharmacy that caught an unidentified woman with Graycie purchasing hair dye. 
 
Authorities believe Graycie may have dyed her hair an auburn color and was last seen traveling in a newer model white crossover SUV.
 
Police work to identify woman caught on CVS surveillance video with missing LaFayette teen
Missing LaFayette Teen last seen in newer model white crossover SUV.
 
Local 3 spoke with her family earlier today, and they tell us that it appears in the video that Graycie's hair has also been cut. They explained they do not know the older female in the video with her. 
 
Right now, her parents say they just want her to come back home. 
  
If you recognize the female in the green shirt, the SUV, or 14-year-old Graycie Millard, please call 911 or the LaFayette Police Department at 706-639-1540.

Tags

Recommended for you