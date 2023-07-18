UPDATE: The Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a report about a stolen ambulance in Winchester. They were informed that the vehicle was heading East on I24, but their deputies were unable to establish contact with it.
Officers from the Marion County Sheriff's Department managed to intercept the ambulance, and the vehicle eventually stopped on Chasey Simpson Road, an interstate overpass.
A tense standoff ensued as the ambulance driver, armed with a pistol, threatened to take his own life.
The Marion County Sheriff's Department called for assistance from neighboring departments. Members of our department promptly responded to provide support.
Ultimately, the driver was apprehended without sustaining any injuries. He was then transported to Erlanger Health in Chattanooga for necessary medical treatment.
Authorities have stated that once the driver is discharged from the hospital, he will be facing charges in Marion County.
PREVIOUS: The Marion County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the standoff ended peacefully and traffic flow is back to normal.
PREVIOUS STORY: Authorities are on the scene of a standoff that ensued near Western Sizzlin Monday night in Jasper, TN.
A Marion County official confirmed to Local 3 News that the incident involves an ambulance a stolen out of Franklin County.
The Jasper exits on I-24 remain closed as of late Monday night.
Stay tuned as Local 3 continues to investigate and update you as we learn more.