Athens police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing woman.
Police say 63-year-old Lee Allen Rose was last seen on Wednesday, April 13.
Police say Rose does not have her medication and could have an altered mental status.
Rose is 5’6” tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a gray Cabela’s sweatshirt with camouflage leggings, a camouflage hat with head lamp, and camouflage crocs.
If you have seen Rose or have any information about this case, please call the Athens Police Department at 423-745-3222.
