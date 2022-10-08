The Chattanooga Police Department is actively seeking warrants for a suspect they believe is responsible for a shooting on Amnicola Highway early this morning.
A shooting call came in just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning near 2514 Amnicola Highway. Officers were told there was a verbal altercation between two women that resulted in a shooting. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
Police say this is an isolated incident between known parties.
The name of the suspect has not been released pending the arrest.