The Carrolton Police in Georgia is seeking information from Chattanooga to help uncover what happened to a man who disappeared 14 years ago, with his last known traces being in Chattanooga.
Brian Wehrle went missing in late September of 2009, and police suspect foul play.
He was last seen at his parents’ home in Carrollton – but his car, a light blue 1992 Buick LeSabre, was found in Chattanooga over a month-and-a-half later in December – two hours north of Carrollton, near Judson Lane and North Chamberlain Avenue.
The car's Georgia tag had been removed and replaced with a Tennessee tag.
Wehrle had no known ties to Chattanooga, but authorities are hoping someone might be able to provide information that could open up new leads in the case.
Wehrle's family is putting up billboards in the area, featuring information about the case and photos of him, and his car.
Greater Atlanta Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Police ask anyone with information to call (770) 834-4451.