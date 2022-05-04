Chattanooga police say a 38-year-old man who was a passenger in a car was killed in a crash on I-75 near the Volkswagen exit on Wednesday morning.
A pickup truck was towing a trailer when a wheel came off, causing the truck to travel across the concrete barrier to the southbound side.
The truck then hit another vehicle and the passenger of that vehicle was killed.
The name of the man who was killed has not been released.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about this case, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525 or submit an anonymous tip through CPD’s mobile app.
