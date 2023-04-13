On Thursday, Chattanooga Police respond to false active shooter call at CHI Memorial North in Hixson.
According to preliminary reports, police received the call at 5:10 p.m. They say multiple agencies arrived to assist.
The report says they were notified of shots fired near the hospital's emergency entrance. A witness advised they heard a pop, thinking it was a gunshot.
They are working to determine what caused the alarm.
In the released bodycam footage, you see two Chattanooga officers enter the hospital upon arrival to search for a potential threat.
Chief Celeste Murphy says, "I'm really proud of the work that our officers do everyday and this is another example of their dedication to the Chattanooga Community. Rushing in to face unknown danger is a part of the job and officers did not hesitate to meet a possible threat."
Murphy credits the quick response to training, including CPD's rapid deployment training.
Glenda Pappu was not an eyewitness, but she says she saw emergency personnel en route to respond to the call.
"It just makes my heart sink when they when you talk about a shooter or possible shooter," she says. "It's very scary.”