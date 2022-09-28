The Chickamauga Police Department are looking to reunite a runaway donkey with its owners.
Police say the animal was seen running loose on West 12th Street Tuesday.
If you know who is missing their donkey, let Chickamauga police know on Facebook.
Chattanooga
Sunny
H 71°
L 51°
64°
Altamont
Sunny
H 70°
L 44°
63°
Athens
Clear
H 69°
L 47°
61°
Benton
Sunny
H 72°
L 51°
65°
Chatsworth
Sunny
H 72°
L 51°
65°
Dalton
Sunny
H 71°
L 47°
63°
Dayton
Sunny
H 61°
L 44°
54°
Dunlap
Sunny
H 72°
L 51°
65°
Murphy
Clear
H 69°
L 47°
61°
Pikeville
Sunny
H 61°
L 44°
54°
Summerville
Sunny
H 73°
L 48°
66°
Ringgold
Sunny
H 72°
L 51°
65°
Trenton
Sunny
H 72°
L 51°
65°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.