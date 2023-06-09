Chattanooga police are looking for leads after a suspect shot into another vehicle traveling through the Wilcox Tunnel Friday evening.
It happened close to 8:30 p.m.
According to police, a vehicle opened fire on the other car and then fled from police. Law enforcement is now looking for both vehicles involved, and said no potential victims have turned up at this time.
We're working to learn more about the incident, and including any vehicle descriptions. If you know anything, call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525 or submit a tip through the Atlas One App. You don't have to give your name.
