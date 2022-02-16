Chattanooga Police Department issued a public safety warning about an uptick in overdose deaths on Tuesday (10 since Feb. 1st) in the Chattanooga-area.
CPD Narcotics Unit issues a public safety warning after a recent uptick of overdose deaths suspected to be related to fentanyl. If you are struggling with a substance abuse problem, please contact @myHCCoalition for assistance pic.twitter.com/wRlFTMdgz6— Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) February 15, 2022
These incidents have been suspected to be related to the powerful and dangerous opioid fentanyl.
The Hamilton County Coalition has Overdose Prevention Specialists on staff.
Below are some of the services Hamilton County Coalition provides related to opioid overdose prevention/intervention.
These projects are funded under grant contracts with the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and the Bureau of Justice Assistance.
Their Regional Overdose Prevention Specialists provide weekly virtual trainings on opioid prevention at no cost to the public. These trainings teach how to identify the signs of an opioid overdose, how to prevent an overdose and how to access and use Naloxone to save a life.
Their Nu-Start Program works to provide treatment and recovery services to individuals and families overcoming opioid dependency. Nu-Start Case Managers work with individuals who have overdosed or are at a high-risk of overdosing to provide a tailored treatment plan for the best recovery path. These services are available with or without insurance.
Hamilton County Coalition also distributes medication lockboxes to the public at no cost to help keep medications safe inside the home to not end up in the wrong hands.