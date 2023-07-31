Police are investigating a shooting in East Chattanooga on Monday evening.
The incident was reported from the 4100 block of Fagan Street around 2:45pm.
A CPD spokesperson confirms at least one person has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries; however, police say the location of the shooting is unclear at this time.
The Local 3 News crew at scene says police have roped off one house and two duplexes at the corner of E.42nd and Dorris Streets.
A witness who lives near the roped off homes tells Local 3 News that a man was seen holding his side as he was running through the area.
Police say they are working to find out where the victim was shot and say the investigation is ongoing.
