Police are investigating a double stabbing that happened early Tuesday morning at a home in Red Bank.
It happened around 2:30am in the 500 block of Royal Crest Drive near Gadd Road.
Police say the suspect is accused of stabbing a person and then stabbing himself.
Police say the suspect and the victim were treated by EMS at the scene before both were taken to a hospital.
Police say this is an isolated incident and that the suspect knew the victim.
While charges are pending, Local 3 News is not releasing the suspect’s name since no charges have been filed.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
