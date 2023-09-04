An investigation is underway following an incident of arson and vandalism at the Chattanooga Masonic Center on Monday morning.
It happened at the center in the 500 block of w. 21st Street shortly after 2:00am.
CFD officials say firefighters arrived at the location to find flames coming from the front of the building that was quickly extinguished.
Firefighters also found a second fire was started inside the building but was extinguished by the sprinkler system.
CFD officials say along with fire and water damage, there was also damage to the building as a result of vandalism.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about this case, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.
