East Ridge police are investigating the shooting of a teenager on Thursday.
Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot somewhere on his "lower body" and was taken to a hospital in a personal vehicle.
Police say the victim, a witness, and physical evidence show the incident happened at a home on Glowmont Drive.
According to the active incidents listed on the Hamilton County 911 call log, a shooting was reported from the 1600 block of Glowmont Drive shortly after 1:00pm.
Police say the victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
No names have been released.
Local 3 News is working to learn more.
