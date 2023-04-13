CRIME SCENE

East Ridge police are investigating the shooting of a teenager on Thursday.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot somewhere on his "lower body" and was taken to a hospital in a personal vehicle.

Police say the victim, a witness, and physical evidence show the incident happened at a home on Glowmont Drive.

According to the active incidents listed on the Hamilton County 911 call log, a shooting was reported from the 1600 block of Glowmont Drive shortly after 1:00pm.

Police say the victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

No names have been released.

