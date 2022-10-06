The East Ridge Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to identify a daytime residential burglar who was caught on camera.
The man seen in still photos and video is a suspect in a residential burglary on October 4 on Brockhaven Road in East Ridge.
Police describe the suspect as a male with a beard, neck tattoos, gauged ears, and a very distinctive walk.
He may also be a suspect in a different residential burglary in Chattanooga.
If you have information on this man's identity, you are asked to contact the East Ridge Police Department for Detective Stojnic, case #22-013843.