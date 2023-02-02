In the most recent fight on Station Street, two women are seen on video, recorded from a bar on the street, hitting each other while police attempt to break them up.
The fight appears to turn into an incident involving about a dozen people. There were no weapons involved and no reports of injuries.
"That's a really quick response to break that up," said Ellis Smith, a spokesperson for the city of Chattanooga and the director of special projects, when Local 3 News showed him the video of the incident.
Since August of 2022, police have responded to violent or potentially violent incidents on the street nearly every weekend.
Recent reports include a man found unconscious and bloodied in a bar bathroom and another man threatening to "shoot up" The Blue Light after it closed.
Reports obtained by Local 3 News contain calls about fights, drugs, and weapons possessions.
"It's an entertainment area," said Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy. "It's no different than what happens in any other city that has an entertainment zone."
The video shows the fight taking place on the stairs leading up to The Blue Light. Brian Joyce, who owns the bar, told Local 3 News the women involved in the fight left the bar and moved to the street, which is where the fight started on the street before moving to his stairs.
"Nothing happened on our property," he said. "That fight spilled back up our stairs after C.P.D. intervened. Not my responsibility. Not my property."
Joyce showed Local 3 News video of the right recorded by his security cameras. Most of the fight took place out of frame, but you can see the women being pushed onto the patio, which is where the cell phone video recorded from across the street picks up.
Then, just a minute later, the fight is de-escalated, but continues down the street.
"No one injuries were sustained," Joyce said. "Nobody was taken to the hospital. No paramedics were called. No ambulances were called. And actually, Chattanooga Police have never contacted me about this and haven't brought this to my attention."
Since a shooting that took place on the street in June, police have put up a permanent police camera to monitor the street 24/7. Smith said the city is monitoring the situation on the street going into the summer, which is when violence tends to increase.
"Enforcement is only part of the story on this, it's also really important that bar owners take responsibility." Smith said. "That's why we have a beer board. That's why we have rules. That's why we have regulations."