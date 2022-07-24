Two men were arrested Saturday morning when Chattanooga police responded to a large gathering on Tunnel Boulevard.
Police say they recognized a car that was recently stolen.
When they approached the vehicle, one of the two people inside was under the influence and had a Glock-43 handgun.
They then identified a second stolen vehicle and another set of car keys that were likely stolen.
Both men were charged. One faces unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, two counts of narcotics for resale, and more. The other was charged with possession of stolen property as well.