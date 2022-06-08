Chattanooga's new police chief is responding to questions and criticism about local gun violence after two mass shootings in the past two weekends.
Chief Celeste Murphy says shootings and homicides in Chattanooga are down from last year, and up until this past weekend they had a 100% clearance rate for homicides this year. Now, it's at 70%, which Murphy says is still higher than the national average.
"Unfortunately that means nothing when we have incidents like the past two weekends and so our focus is to make sure that we isolate those incidents,” Murphy told us.
Twenty-six people have been shot in downtown Chattanooga in the last week-and-a-half. Three have died.
"I'm angry about what's going on in Chattanooga. I think that these last two weekends were senseless and unnecessary,” Chief Murphy said.
The victims range in age. Murphy says gun violence is a deep-rooted, long term issue that needs to be addressed, and it starts in the home. She is working with mayor's office and other entities to partner with faith-based group and businesses to curb violence at a young age.
"What kind of internship, paid, you know, fun, these types of things that kids will be -- it'll catch their attention?” Murphy said.
Murphy is also calling on the community to let CPD know when noise and traffic start to become a nuisance.
"When you start violating quality of life laws, or traffic laws, pedestrian laws -- then that's when we have to do our job,” Murphy told us.
Which she says involves patrolling areas where these things are going on, so that it doesn't get out of control. They will also use technology to their advantage and plan to put extra eyes in their video centers to watch footage.
They have several persons of interest in the McCallie Avenue shooting from early Sunday morning. They also have strong leads they are following up on.
The integrity of the investigation is first and foremost.
“I'm not scared to say something is gang-related or not. But, what I am not going to do is come out with something that has not been vetted properly or is going to, in any way, hamper the investigation," Murphy said.
If you know anything about the recent shootings in downtown, call Chattanooga Police at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip through the Atlas One app.