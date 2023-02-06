Chief Celeste Murphy says after viewing the bodycam footage from the Tyre Nichols' case, her first thought was of Chattanooga.
"I just don't want there to be be any question about whether or not what our focus is, and that's the safety of this community first," said Murphy.
Murphy says she wants residents to be comfortable with the the Chattanooga Police Department. She says she wants to build confidence in the department.
Murphy asked, "How am I going to prove to this community that I was doing everything possible, that I can, to build the trust back?"
She says the police profession has seen many mistakes. She says Nichols, for instance, should still be alive today.
Murphy says they are in the middle of many initiatives to build internal and external communication.
She says executives communicate about where the department needs to go, and wants to know what the community wants to see.
She says they routinely address protocols, but they will have a focus on their use of force policies.
Murphy says, "What we will intentionally do this year, is to make sure that our use the force policies are in alignment with the practices with which we want to communicate to the community."
She says they always stay on top of best practices for training. They ask 'What worked?' and 'What could have gone better?' They receive feedback from cadets and supervisors.
When mental health of officers was questioned, Murphy stated they are making sure there are plenty of resources available. There is not a specific policy in place, but there is a peer support unit implemented between officers and supervisors.
"I created a department specifically to make sure that we have a narrower focus on paying attention to any of these problems, making sure that we're providing resources to officers, and it's a little bit more communicative than it has been in the past," Murphy said.
Murphy says she wants to build with the community. She said CPD is working with leaders in the area to hold more meetings, where the public is welcome to attend and ask questions.