A crash last Sunday night on Rossville Boulevard claimed the drivers life.
Rossville police began chasing a green Mazda Sunday night traveling north on Rossville Boulevard.
Police say the Mazda was traveling at a high rate of speed and was unable to successfully negotiate a curve in the road in the 2800 block.
The Mazda spun and struck a utility pole. Chattanooga police found the 46-year-old driver unresponsive about 11:21pm.
He was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries. The name has not yet been released until family is notified.