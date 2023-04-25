In the early hours of Monday, April 24, a woman waiting in line at the Cherokee Blvd. Krystal's was asked for a ride and when refused, the man forcibly entered the vehicle and demanded transportation.
Once the victim and suspect approached the drive-thru window, a Krystal's employee who recognized Ray whom has previously been told to stop harassing customers, notified Chattanooga Police.
The victim stated that Ray exited the vehicle at a nearby gym shortly after leaving Krystal's after attempts of indecent exposure.
"Ray Ray" evaded police's initial arrest attempt, eventually locating and arresting the suspect nearby with the help of a deployed drone.
Gordon Ray ("Ray Ray"), 23, is a known street member gang, police say, and pleaded guilty to indecent exposure.
Police say he also fit the description of a male that exposed himself to gym members the night before the incident.
He was charged with false imprisonment, evading arrest, auto burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, and indecent exposure.