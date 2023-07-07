A Friday morning police chase that began in East Ridge took police officers onto I-75 and ended in a busy shopping area of Chattanooga.
East Ridge police were trying to find a man with multiple arrest warrants on Ringgold Road. The man tried to evade police and drove his vehicle at the police officers before he hit one of the police vehicles.
Police chased the suspect onto Interstate 75, then to Shallowford Road and then to Gunbarrel Road where the vehicle crashed.
The suspect then took off on foot from his wrecked vehicle was was caught after a short chase.
During the chase, an East Ridge Police vehicle with a Field Training Officer and a Probationary Officer was struck in the side by a turning vehicle. The police vehicle lost control, drove up onto a sidewalk, and grazed a pedestrian.
The two officers and the pedestrian involved in the crash were transported by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department are working the crashes, including the one involving an ERPD vehicle, that occurred within their respective city limits.
The man was arrested for outstanding warrants and a multiple additional charges. A female passenger in his vehicle was also arrested for outstanding warrants.
Officers also found a small child in the suspect’s vehicle at the end of the chase. The child appeared to be uninjured but was transported by EMS as a precautionary measure.