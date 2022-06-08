Chattanooga Police said the public safety camera on McCallie Avenue was not working during this past weekend's shooting. They said the issue was reported, but not fixed.

Chattanooga Police said the camera has power and the lens moves, but no video was received when 17 people were shot Sunday morning.

Chattanooga police chief says public safety cam malfunctioned during shooting on McCallie Avenue Chief Murphy assured the council that the malfunction has in no way affected the investigation of the shooting.

"Technology is not something we can control all the time. Cameras go down," Chattanooga Police Department Chief Celeste Murphy said.

The city has 53 safety cameras in Chattanooga. Chief Murphy said they're used proactively and for investigations.

"If we capture an incident while it's happening, then the investigation starts immediately from that point," Chief Murphy said.

Four of the cameras are not working right now, including the one on McCallie Avenue.

"It was not functioning properly the date of the incident," Chief Murphy said.

A Chattanooga Police spokesperson said an investigator reported the issue to City IT on May 21, weeks before the shooting. A City of Chattanooga representative said it was tested and the next step was for the Chattanooga Police Department to coordinate maintenance with the camera vendor, Convergint, and EPB to take down the camera. Chattanooga Police said a request was made, but because of scheduling issues, it never happened. The City said the Chattanooga Police Department didn't have a spare camera available at the time, so a new camera would have had to be ordered as part of the takedown process. EPB said they didn't receive a request to remove the camera on McCallie Avenue until Monday, after the shooting.

"What we will do a better job is, try to find, maybe have extra resources to be able to replace cameras quicker as opposed to try to wait on them to get repaired," Chief Murphy said.

ChattaData shows the city has used more than a million taxpayer dollars to pay the camera vendor, Convergint, from 2017 to 2021. Chattanooga Police said 25 cameras have been ordered to replace some old cameras and supplement current cameras. Chief Murphy said although the McCallie Avenue camera wasn't working, it isn't affecting the investigation.

"I don't want at all the city of Chattanooga to feel that they should have any loss of hope in that investigation coming to resolution just based off of that one camera, we have a lot of leads despite that camera malfunctioning," Chief Murphy said.

EPB said they took down the malfunctioning camera on McCallie Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Chattanooga Police said Convergint is meeting with them on Friday. Chief Murphy said every weekend this summer, more people will be in the Real Time Intelligence Center monitoring the working cameras.