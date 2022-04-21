Podcast on Chattanooga nurse who became international conspiracy theory

It's been sixteen months since the covid vaccine came to the Tennessee Valley. You may remember we were streaming live as medical professionals at CHI Memorial received the first shots in our area. One of those people was a critical care unit nurse, Tiffany Dover, who fainted shortly after getting the shot.
This sparked conspiracy theories all over the world that Tiffany Dover died. Some saying the hospital was covering up her death. NBC’s Brandy Zadrozny picked up the story and launched a podcast on it this week featuring Local 3 News reporter and anchor Mary Francis Hoots.
On December 17, 2020, the day all this happened, Zadrozny told us she was watching different live streams of people getting the covid vaccine all over the country. At the same time, she was keeping up with anti-vaccination and conspiracy theory spaces because she covers the internet for a living. That's when she noticed a trend. Everyone was talking about how Tiffany Dover died after getting the shot.
After learning more, Zadrozny was on a mission to prove Tiffany Dover is very much alive.
"Suddenly started seeing -- all these people were like oh my gosh you have to look at this! They were sending us to your streams,” Zadrozny told us.
People all over the world were using Dover fainting while TV cameras were rolling as proof that the vaccine wasn't safe. Many believing Tiffany Dover died.
Local 3 spoke with Dover about ten minutes after she passed out. She told us she has a condition where she faints at the slightest bit of pain.
People either missed that part of the story or didn't believe it.
"Tiffany, if you are still alive, for the love of God, please say something,” someone said in the podcast.
"Write her name down, find her, there is a $100,000 bounty to produce Tiffany Pontez Dover alive,” another person in the podcast said.
Zadrozny thought if she could prove Dover was alive maybe it could change some people's minds on misinformation.
"Poke some holes in some liars stories that do a really good job -- and use Tiffany's story to sell products or to sell fear about the vaccine,” Zadrozny said.
She became surprised at how hard it was to debunk the internet rumors. But remained determined to find Dover and tell her story because it can be anyone, so normal, at the middle of the next conspiracy theory.
"In a way Tiffany's story in small, right? It's a single person, she fainted, she got back up, she's fine. But on the spaces that I live in for my work, she's a famous person. She's one of the most famous people on the planet,” Zadrozny said.
On April 18th, NBC News launched "Tiffany Dover is Dead", a podcast, on their journey to prove Tiffany Dover is alive. You can listen to it wherever you get your podcasts. It will be five episodes and they will be releasing a new one each Monday.