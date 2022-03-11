Our area is expecting frigid temperatures, and plumber Zac Stepp from True Plumb warns that frozen pipes could bust unless precautions are taken.
Water expands when it freezes, that could lead to pipe bursts so it's important to take preventative measures, he said.
"If you have any uninsulated pipes in your garage, and let the door open, copper is going to expand as it freezes and break then you are going to have to be calling me," said Stepp.
He recommended several things to make sure they don't burst.
"The first thing I would do is walk around my yard, and disconnect all my water hoses," he said. "And if your vents are able to close I'd close those also. (Also) You might just shut your water off."
He also recommended covering your pipes with insulation or potentially something else.
"You can wrap your pipes in heat tape, and that is an electrical tape," he said.
He added that people should get a space heater for uninsulated plumbing in your house.
Another tip is to leave every faucet dripping.
Homeowners may want to consider a newer type of plumbing because older types are susceptible to bursting.
"PEX-pipe, we use PEX A which is the most flexible of the pex," he said.
The direct impact to homeowners of pipes bursting would be lower pressure in your shower, and even a completely flooded floor where repairs could cost up to 20,000 dollars, he said.
"Take a few steps and make sure that you prevent your pipes from freezing," said Stepp.
Follow the guidelines, and hopefully you won't have to call a plumber and face the potential damages from pipe bursts.