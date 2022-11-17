Good morning and happy Thursday! There will be plentiful sunshine today with only a few stray clouds around midday. It will be a chilly day ahead, but at least the sun will help. Highs today will be in the low to mid-40s with a light breeze from the northwest. Clear skies overnight paired with calm wind will mean below-freezing temperatures in the low to mid-20s.
Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to 50. Saturday will have some clouds with a high of 48, while Sunday will be sunny from 40-45. Both weekend mornings will start in the 20s. Then, possibly the coldest morning of the season so far will happen on Monday with lows in the upper teens to 25. Monday’s highs will be a bit warmer though in the low 50s. Tuesday will hit the mid-50s. Then, Wednesday will be near 60 with a partly sunny sky.