T.G.I.F, everyone! We’re looking at scattered clouds this evening, but mainly dry and comfortable conditions. Temperatures will drop from the 70s into the 50s and 60s.
Saturday will feature partly sunny skies with high temperatures near 80. The humidity will remain fairly low.
Look for plenty of sunshine and fairly low humidity for our Sunday. Highs will warm into the mid 80s.
Memorial Day Monday will feature mostly sunny skies with warmer air beginning to surge northward. Look for highs to warm into the upper 80s to near 90.
The rest of next week will feature an increase in heat & humidity. Highs will warm into the 90s and overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.