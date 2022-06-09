Good Thursday evening, everyone! It’s been a pleasant afternoon around the region, with 80s and low humidity, but things get even better overnight.
Tonight, open the windows and shut down the A/C! We’re looking at pleasant conditions with partly clear skies and overnight lows in the 50s to near 60.
Friday will feature partly sunny skies. A few showers will develop Friday afternoon and evening as a disturbance rolls through. Otherwise look for highs in the mid- 80s.
The weekend will feature mostly sunny skies. The humidity will remain fairly low leading to a comfy weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 60s.
The heat & humidity really ramps up next week. Our first real heatwave arrives with highs in the mid- 90s and with the humidity, heat indices will be in the triple digits. Brace yourself for the 3 H’s! Hot, hazy, and humid conditions!