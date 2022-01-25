A nice mix of sunshine and a few clouds for your Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be a few degrees above normal in the low to mid-50s with wind from the north at about 10mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with below freezing lows in the 20s.
Wednesday will have lots of blue sky and sunshine with a few passing high clouds and reaching the low 40s. The quiet weather will continue on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s to 50 and mostly sunny. Another shot of cold air will come on Friday. Expect mostly cloudy skies, highs only in the low 40s, and as the cold front passes, isolated light snow showers will be possible – mainly along the higher elevations.
Saturday will be frigid with morning temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s and highs only near 38. Thankfully, we will have sunshine. After another very cold start on Sunday morning, temperatures will rebound to 48 and mostly sunny.