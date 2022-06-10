Good morning, your Friday will begin with cooler, refreshing temperatures and low humidity outside. Enjoy your morning walk or drive to work. Do watch out for a few spots of patchy valley fog. The morning hours will be mostly sunny with clouds gradually increasing through the afternoon, becoming mostly cloudy for tonight. Highs today will range from 79-84 for most, and there is a slim chance for a spotty PM shower (10%). Overall, a great June Friday! Evening temperatures will drop from the low 80s into the 70s and overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s, and humidity will rise a bit. Sunday will be our warm-up day with highs around 90, mostly sunny, and humidity rising again. Both days will have a small chance for an isolated shower.
Then, the heat and humidity will be here! Monday at 93, Tuesday at 95, Wednesday at 96, and Thursday at 94. Monday and Tuesday look to be mostly sunny with isolated shower chances, while scattered showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday with partly sunny skies. Of course, the rain will help the hot air temperatures but not the mugginess. Heat index values around 100 will be possible.