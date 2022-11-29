Good morning, the weather over the next 24 hours will be a tale of two halves. The daytime today will be really nice. There will be generally sunny skies for the first part of the day. Then, around 2pm ET, clouds will begin gradually increase with mild highs in the mid-60s.
The second half will be a rainy and stormy night in Storm Alert Weather Day mode. Initial rain should arrive around 6pm ET this evening with the greatest rain and storms from 9pm tonight to 7am Wednesday morning. First, heavy rain will be possible with 1-2” and locally up to 3”. Ponding on roads may happen, so please be careful driving overnight. Second, there is a low-end probability severe threat for our local area at a Level 1 out of 5 Marginal Risk, meaning an isolated severe storm is possible. The risk is low, but with the event happening overnight, make sure you check for updates before going to bed and have ways to receive notifications just in case.
Our high temperature for Wednesday will happen in the morning around 7am in the low 60s, followed by a strong cold front. Temperatures will fall for the rest of the day with clearing clouds. It’ll be near 45 by 6pm Wednesday evening. Thursday morning will be below freezing with highs in the upper 40s.